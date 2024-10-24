Fire risk elevated across Massachusetts as deadly brushfire burns in neighboring state

MILTON, Mass. — The National Weather Service says there is an elevated fire risk in Massachusetts as a deadly wildfire continues to burn in Connecticut.

The combination of recent dry weather, gusty winds, and lower humidity makes conditions favorable for wildfire spread today in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, the NWS and National Fire Service said.

“Use caution when handling and disposing of ignition sources,” the NWS warned in a special statement.

A firefighter with the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department in Connecticut died Tuesday after a utility vehicle rolled over onto him Tuesday while he was fighting a brush fire on Lamentation Mountain in the town of Berlin, according to reports.

In New Braintree, Massachusetts, the Oakham Fire Department has also battled a brushfire this week and urged residents to use caution when putting out smoking materials.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation says a fire that broke out at Blue Hills Reservation on Sunday burned about two acres and is about 70 percent contained.

Wind gusts in Massachusetts could hit 30 mph on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

