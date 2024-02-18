Fire officials investigating 2nd alarm fire in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Fire officials are investigating a 2nd alarm fire in Revere on Sunday morning.

Fire crews received a call of a structure fire at a home on Cushman Ave around 10:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews were greeted with heavy fire and smoke in the back of the building, according to Deputy Chief Glen Rich

Fire crews were able to make access to the building, cut holes in the roof for ventilation, and put the fire out.

There are no injuries to report.

The Red Cross is assisting the family displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

