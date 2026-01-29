Fire in Merrimack Valley city prompts large emergency response

LOWELL, Mass. — Firefighters are responding to a blaze at a home in a Merrimack Valley city on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Otis Street in Lowell.

Video from a Boston 25 News photographer showed the street roped off with yellow police tape, multiple fire trucks, and officers monitoring the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries, and the cause of the fire is unclear.

Boston 25 News has reached out to local authorities for additional details.

