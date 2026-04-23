Fire interrupts wedding ceremony in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — A wedding in Abington was stopped on Monday night due to a fire.

On Monday night, just as a couple began exchanging vows, guests noticed the haze coming through the windows, and firefighters were quickly called to the scene.

Crews determined the cause to be a discarded smoking material that hadn’t been properly put out, sparking a small fire close to the venue.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to contain the smoke before it could spread.

The couple invited the firefighters to stay and watch the rest of the ceremony, but the crew had to decline for other calls, but did take a photo with the bride and groom.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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