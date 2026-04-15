Fire forces patients to be evacuated at Boston Medical Center in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mass. — A fire broke out at Boston Medical Center in Brighton early Wednesday morning, forcing patients to evacuate.

The fire started around 2 a.m. in an electrical room and has since been extinguished.

According to hospital officials, all patients and staff are safe.

Power remains unavailable in some areas of the hospital. As a result, certain patients are being transferred to other facilities, including Boston Medical Center’s main campus, to ensure continuity of care.

Hospital officials said some planned elective procedures and outpatient appointments will be rescheduled.

At this time, the emergency department at Boston Medical Center in Brighton is not accepting ambulance patients.

Boston Medical Center Brighton is a 291-bed academic hospital known for offering advanced treatments and specialty care.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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