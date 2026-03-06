Fire erupts at 3-story home in Boston, prompting large emergency response

BOSTON — Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze early Friday after flames erupted inside a three-story home in Boston.

Boston fire officials said the blaze broke out at a home at Hestia Park at Walnute Avenue in the city’s Roxbury section around 2:45 a.m., sending heavy smoke pouring from the back of the house and flames shooting from the second floor and roof.

Video shared by the Boston Fire Department showed crews spraying down the roofline as smoke filled the air.

Firefighters used multiple ground ladders to reach the upper floors of the home, which sits on a dead‑end street. The building also had exterior fire escapes on the side, visible in the department’s video.

Crews also deployed a ladder truck to access the roof while firefighters brought hoses through the front doorway.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

Deputy Chief Viola briefed the media. 4 people are displaced, BFD-VAU & ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ will assist with emerg. svs. No injuries reported. Detail companies will post up to monitor hotspots. Thank you for A10 & their much appreciated rehab services on this 34* rainy day pic.twitter.com/4Gpj3FpNfi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2026

Companies are making up from the 2 alarm fire in Roxbury pic.twitter.com/kD0WDEvYPf — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2026

Heavy fire was been knocked down . Companies are overhauling & looking for hotspots pic.twitter.com/xIVJJnS9hv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2026

A corrected address of Hestia park Roxbury. Approximately 2:45 heavy fire in a large 3 story home. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/PAAxWwzjCI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2026

Heavy fire on floors floors 2 and 3 all companies are working, Firefighters used multiple ground ladders to access the home which is located in a dead end street pic.twitter.com/DUEgx1mNKt — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 6, 2026

