Local

Fire erupts at 3-story home in Boston, prompting large emergency response

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze early Friday after flames erupted inside a three-story home in Boston.

Boston fire officials said the blaze broke out at a home at Hestia Park at Walnute Avenue in the city’s Roxbury section around 2:45 a.m., sending heavy smoke pouring from the back of the house and flames shooting from the second floor and roof.

Video shared by the Boston Fire Department showed crews spraying down the roofline as smoke filled the air.

Firefighters used multiple ground ladders to reach the upper floors of the home, which sits on a dead‑end street. The building also had exterior fire escapes on the side, visible in the department’s video.

Crews also deployed a ladder truck to access the roof while firefighters brought hoses through the front doorway.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read