Fire crews continue to battle third alarm response issued for a brush fire in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — On Friday night, Braintree Firefighters responded to a brush fire at Echo Lake, just behind Skyline Drive.

Calls came in around 8 p.m. with visible flames and extremely smoky conditions. Access to the area was very limited. Alongside that, another smaller fire had broken out in the area of Highland Avenue.

Since the fire broke out, it has been elevated to a third alarm response, with mutual aid coming to assist with extinguishing the fire in the areas of Avon Pl, Erickson St, Highland Ave E, and within Eaton Pond

With windy red flag conditions continuing throughout Saturday, there could be an extreme risk of spread.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

