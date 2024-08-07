Fire crews battle house fire on Main Street in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Fire crews are battling an early morning house fire in Haverhill.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at a home on Main Street on the corner of 11th Avenue.

Video shows flames coming through the top of the house and damage to one side of the house.

Police say that everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and Boston 25 has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

