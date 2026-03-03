Fire crews battle house fire in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Fire crews in Foxborough are working to battle a house fire.

According to Foxborough Police, the blaze is happening in a home on Granite Street.

Officers are warning residents that Granite Street and the surrounding roads are currently closed and asking people to avoid the area.

Police are also warning of power outages and water pressure issues.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and additional details are not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

