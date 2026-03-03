FIFA unveil officials World Cup Poster 2026

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. — FIFA has officially unveiled the World Cup Poster for 2026 as the games are set to officially start in 100 days.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the largest ever, featuring 48 teams across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The poster features official artwork for the FIFA World Cup event, and the poster is available on a 100lb gloss paper with high-quality ink. It’s available online for pre-order for $20.

At Gillette Stadium, fans and teams from across the globe will travel to Foxborough for exactly seven matches.

The town of Foxborough is set to meet tonight to discuss the World Cup after the town denied an entertainment license after officials could not say where the $7 million in security for the games would be coming from.

At last month’s meeting, a Boston 26 representative said the money for the town should be coming from federal funds.

The price for tickets is not cheap, as the lowest price for one for the first match is set for almost $1,0000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

