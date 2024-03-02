‘Fiercely loyal’: Dennis police announce passing of retired K9

DENNIS, Mass. — The Dennis Police Department was saddened to announce the passing of their retired K9 Bodo.

Bodo served the town of Dennis for almost 10 years, retiring in 2020.

According to the Dennis Police Department, Bobo had ferocious bark, and the ability to shake his K9 vehicle.

He had a goofy personality and the love he had for his family. Bodo never gave up the ferocious bark, even after retirement. “Any noise or stranger around his house would prompt the barking,” he department wrote.

“Bodo loved his job, was fiercely loyal, and never asked for anything in return,” the department wrote.

Bobo was just shy of his 14th birthday

“He will be sorely missed and never forgotten. Thank you for your service K9 Bodo,” they added.

