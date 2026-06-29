Fenway Park hosts German Celebration night ahead of World Cup match

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox hosted a German Celebration on Sunday night at Fenway Park during the Sox and Yankees game.

A German fan club worked with the Red Sox, and about 1,000 German soccer fans were expected to attend the series finale. The Germans are in town ahead of their World Cup match against Paraguay Monday afternoon in Foxborough.

For most of the fans, this was their first time ever seeing professional baseball in person.

“I know a lot of Americans think soccer is slow and now as exciting we feel a little bit about that with baseball. We love to have some beers and have fun. Nine innings we are going to push through,” one fan said.

Some German supporters didn’t know the rules of terms of America’s pastime. A few asked what a home run was. They also weren’t sure what the points in baseball were called.

One man from Germany may be the biggest Red Sox fan in his country. He fell in love with the Red Sox in 2007 after he had a leg injury.

“I had a torn knee ligament and couldn’t fall asleep at night and started watching U.S. sports, especially the Red Sox,” Nico Walter said. “Then I saw the movie Fever pitch and all the stories around it. The curse of the bambino and so on. I know about the Buckner game!”

Walter grew up in southern Germany near the Alps. He’s loved the Red Sox for nearly twenty years and is eager to see them play up close.

“One of a kind bucket list for me today,” he said. “Go Germany and go Sox!

The Germans saw all the coverage the Scots were getting on social media after their takeover of Fenway Park a few weeks ago. Germany has a proud fan base, but even they admit the Tartan Army brings an energy unlike any other.

“We cannot cope from the guys with Scotland. They drink a lot of beer we do as well. But the atmosphere is second to none. They are the best around Europe maybe around the world,” one fan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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