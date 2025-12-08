Fenway Park to host 4th annual Wasabi Bowl between UConn and Army

BOSTON — The UConn Huskies and Army West Point Black Knights are set to compete in the 4th annual Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park on December 27, with the game televised nationally on ESPN.

“We’re looking forward to watching the UConn Huskies and Army Cadets face off in this year’s Wasabi Fenway Bowl,” said Michael Welts, Chief Marketing Officer of Wasabi Technologies.

The UConn Huskies have had a remarkable season, posting a 9-3 record and achieving back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time in program history. They also feature a 3,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher, and a 1,000-yard receiver for the first time.

Skyler Bell, UConn’s standout wide receiver, is a finalist for the 2025 Biletnikoff Award and has set new school records for receptions and touchdown catches this season.

Army, under Head Coach Jeff Monken, has a strong bowl record with a 5-1 record in the postseason during his tenure. The team is preparing for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy game against Navy on December 13.

Media day for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl is scheduled for December 26 at Fenway Park, where team head coaches and captains will be present.

Tickets for the highly anticipated matchup are available now at www.fenwaybowl.com, and the event will feature a post-game show by country star Riley Green.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

