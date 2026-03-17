Victim of gift card fraud? Here’s how you may be able to get your money back

CONCORD, N.H. — If you are a victim of a fraud scheme involving Apple gift cards, federal authorities want to hear from you.

Victims of the sophisticated gift card fraud scheme are being sought for potential restitution, according to Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Victims in this case can be from anywhere in the U.S., authorities said.

“Foreign criminal organizations have stolen millions of dollars in gift cards through elder fraud, romance fraud, sextortion, gift card tampering, and network intrusions,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement this week. “They used these funds to buy high-end electronics and exported them abroad.”

Who qualifies for restitution?

You may qualify for restitution if, between Oct. 1, 2023 and Sept. 1, 2025, you:

• Had Apple gift card funds stolen;

• Were a victim of fraud or scams and paid scammers with Apple gift cards; or

• Had Apple gift cards that were used without your authorization.

How do I know if I’m a qualifying victim?

You can submit your information using the questionnaire here.

Your Apple gift card number will be cross-referenced with Apple purchases known to be involved in this crime, officials said.

If matched, Homeland Security Investigations will contact you to request proof of purchase of the gift cards.

Any identified victims can expect to be contacted within 30 days of the closing of the filing period through May 15.

Anyone with questions may send an email to HSINewEnglandVictimAssistance@ice.dhs.gov.

For more information about gift card fraud, visit this website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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