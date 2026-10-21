DA rules 2025 deadly Chick-fil-A shooting involving an off-duty Boston police officer was justified

The Suffolk County District Attorney has ruled that an off-duty police officer who shot and killed a man inside a Boston Chick-fil-A last year was justified in his actions.

Officer Jose Valenzuela fired his off-duty handgun to prevent the suspect from stabbing a teen whom the suspect had chased into the busy Boylston Street restaurant.

DA Kevin Hayden says 32-year-old Lenmark Jaramillo ignored the officer when he told him to drop the knife.

Jaramillo was taken to a hospital. where he was pronounced deceased.

“At the time he was shot, Mr. Jaramillo had ignored commands to drop a knife and was attempting to stab a 17-year-old male he had chased into the restaurant in retaliation for a fight moments before. Officer Valenzuela fired his off-duty handgun in a lawful use of force that was necessary to prevent Mr. Jaramillo from killing or seriously wounding the younger male or anyone else. Therefore, I have determined that criminal charges against the officer are not warranted,” Hayden said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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