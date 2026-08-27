Federal prosecutors seek to block testimony in murder case involving former Stoughton officer

Mass. — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to hold off on a request by former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell to introduce evidence or testimony challenging the honesty of Sandra Birchmore.

In a new court filing, prosecutors argue that some of the proposed evidence could violate federal hearsay rules.

Farwell is accused of killing Birchmore in 2021 by strangling her and then staging her death to make it appear she died by suicide.

Prosecutors allege Farwell killed Birchmore to cover up a sexual relationship that began when she was underage.

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Farwell has sought to introduce evidence or testimony that he says could call Birchmore’s credibility into question.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to limit or delay consideration of that request, arguing that the proposed evidence may not be admissible under the rules of evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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