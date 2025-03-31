FBI creates task force to crack down on Tesla vandalism, local police investigating recent incidents

BOSTON — Attacks directed at Tesla vehicles and dealerships are growing—so much that the FBI has created a task force to crack down on the crimes.

There were two incidents over the weekend locally that police are investigating.

Boston police are searching for a suspect who they say vandalized Teslas and also harassed people in the Fenway neighborhood.

BPD released surveillance images showing an individual they believe is likely connected to multiple incidents of vandalism and harassment in the area of Hemenway and Gainsborough Streets. Police say the incidents happened between 5 and 7 am during mid-March-- primarily targeting Tesla vehicles.

Over the weekend in Watertown, a couple of people were hurt during a Tesla demonstration at a dealership. According to police, while protestors were gathered outside, a black pickup truck drove over the curb and toward the protestors. That’s when one of the side mirrors of the truck struck two people. They weren’t seriously injured, but police are investigating.

There were many demonstrations across the country recently in protest of Tesla’s owner, Elon Musk and his leadership of DOGE.

The Justice Department says it will be cracking down on the attacks against Tesla, with Attorney General Pam Bondi describing the attacks as ‘domestic terrorism’.

