Watertown police investigating after 2 protesters struck by truck at Tesla dealership

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Watertown Police Department is investigating an incident at a protest outside a Tesla dealership.

According to police, while protesters were gathered outside the Pleasant Street dealership, a black pickup truck drove over the curb and began to drive towards the protesters.

That’s when one of the side mirrors of the truck struck two individuals.

Police were already on the scene to assist the two individuals who were hurt and to identify the subject.

Watertown police also confirmed that no one was seriously hurt: “Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, and both victims refused medical treatment at the scene.”

Officers are still actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to contact the department at 617-972-6500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group