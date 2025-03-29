Boston police seek public’s help identifying individual linked to multiple vandalisms in the city

BOSTON — Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual linked to multiple vandalisms in the city.

According to Boston police, the incidents of vandalism and harassment occurred in the area of Hemenway Street and Gainsborough Street during the early morning hours between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. from March 11 to March 19.

Most of the incidents have targeted Tesla vehicles.

Boston police are investigating the incidents and asking anyone with information to contact District D-4 Detectives (South End/ Back Bay) at (617) 343-9540.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line:

Online: Boston Police CrimeStoppers

By phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

By text: Text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

