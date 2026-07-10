Father and son severely injured in truck and e-bike crash on Martha’s Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS — A serious collision involving a pickup truck and an e-bike left a man and his 6-year-old child severely injured on Thursday night.

Police received reports on July 9 of a crash near the entrance of the Island Inn and Noman’s Restaurant.

When officers arrived, lifesaving measures had already been initiated by an off-duty nurse and bystanders. EMS personnel took over immediately upon arrival.

The man and child were seriously injured and transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Due to their intense injuries, however, they were later medevacked by the U.S. Coast Guard to the Boston trauma center.

Their current medical condition is unknown.

The driver of the truck was also transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital but released following treatment.

A preliminary investigation by police suggests that the pickup truck driver was traveling southwest on Sea View Avenue while attempting to turn right into the Noman’s Restaurant parking lot.

The e-bike operator was driving in the shared-use path with his 6-year-old son seated in front of him.

Reports say that the e-bike was moving at a high speed when it crashed into the front left corner of the truck.

An investigation into the factors surrounding this collision is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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