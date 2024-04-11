Father of slain Clancy children honoring memory by running Boston Marathon for Children’s Hospital

The father of the three Duxbury children allegedly killed by their mother last year will take their memory across the Boston Marathon finish line Monday as part of his mission to help kids in need.

Patrick Clancy will be legging out the 26.2 miles of hilly terrain on behalf of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Miles for Miracles team, raising money to help sick children and honoring the memory of his kids who “couldn’t have made their dad prouder.”

On his fundraising page, Patrick wrote he was inspired by his 5-year-old daughter, Cora, who wished to be a doctor, his 3-year-old son, Dawson, “everyone’s favorite pal” and baby Callan, whose infectious personality earned him the nickname “Happy Callan.”

“In the short time they were here, my kids brought me so much joy and couldn’t have made their dad prouder,” Clancy said on the fundraising page. “It goes without saying that losing them has been devasting and it’s a heartbreak that I’ll live with forever, but I’ve committed myself to honoring their memory by trying to bring positive change. In many ways, I’m just trying to be more like them. Their passion in life was infectious.”

The children were allegedly fatally strangled by their mother, Lindsay Clancy, in January 2023 before she jumped from a window in a suicide attempt. Lindsay Clancy was arraigned in October at Tewksbury Hospital on three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of the three children. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf. Her defense attorney has indicated they will use an insanity defense at trial.

Patrick Clancy says he was inspired to run for the cause in part because of the care Boston Children’s Hospital gave his baby Callan before the 8-month-old died in his arms.

“Although I wished so badly for a different outcome, I was overwhelmed by the compassion and professionalism of the doctors and nurses in the ICU. They gave me a little more time with my boy and I’ll forever be grateful for that,” Clancy wrote.

Clancy’s fundraising goal of $25,000 has already been surpassed by more than $8,000.

In an update on the page, Patrick writes that the Miles for Miracles team has raised over $1.5 million, with his page as one of the top earners.

“As if I didn’t have enough to run for, you’ve all given me renewed willpower to get out and train, even in the worst weather conditions,” said Patrick. “I run with my Happy Callan bracelet, a resin with their handprints that BCH gave me last year, and the constant reminder that there is endless love and support out there. Thank you all so much.”

Since the tragedy unfolded inside the family’s Summer Street home on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023, Linsday Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington has maintained that she had been suffering from postpartum depression and that she was overmedicated at the time of her children’s deaths.

The 128th running of the Boston Marathon will take place this Monday, April 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

