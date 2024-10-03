Local

Father accused of kidnapping 18-month-old son from Canton daycare in custody, child found safe

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Canton custodial kidnapping pics (Canton Police Department)

CANTON, Mass. — A father who allegedly kidnapped his young son from a daycare on Thursday afternoon has been taken into custody in Rhode Island.

According to Canton Police, Nathan Dorosario entered a daycare around 2:30 p.m. and took his 18-month-old son Nathan Dorosario Jr.

With the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police and their helicopter, authorities located Dorosario in Pawtucket.

He is charged with custodial kidnapping, trespassing, and violating a restraining order.

Police are still investigating how Dorosario was able to get into the daycare.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

