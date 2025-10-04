Famous Florence sandwich shop opens location in Boston

A famous Italian sandwich shop has opened a location in Boston.

All’Antico Vinaio, has officially made its way to New England. The iconic panini shop opened its doors in Boston’s Back Bay on Friday afternoon.

Massive crowds stretched all the way down Boylston Street, as eager fans lined up for a taste of the internationally acclaimed sandwiches.

Located at 565 Boylston Street, the Boston shop brings with it a menu loaded with Italian authenticity.

All’Antico Vinaio is known for its bold, flavor-packed creations served on schiacciata, a golden, crunchy Tuscan flatbread.

The most famous offerings is the La Favolosa, stacked with Tuscan salami, Pecorino and artichoke creams, and spicy eggplant. Another crowd favorite, the La Paradiso, features mortadella, stracciatella, crushed pistachios, and pistachio cream.

Originally founded in Florence, All’Antico Vinaio has been expanding across the U.S. in recent years. The brand already operates eight locations in New York City, three in Los Angeles, and one in Las Vegas.

Boston marks its latest opening, with more to come: new shops have been announced for Santa Monica, Miami, and Nashville.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group