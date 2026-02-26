Family in need of clothing donations after Taunton home explosion

The mother and daughter who survived a home explosion in Taunton are in need of clothing.

Shnider Germilus told Boston 25 News that after losing everything, his girlfriend Lucitha Blanc and his daughter Janelle will need help.

He said 2-year-old Janelle wears a 3T and 6C or 7C in shoes.

Lucitha will fit in women’s medium clothing and wears a size 7 shoe.

Germilus is spending time with both Lucitha and Janelle in the hospital as they recover from burn injuries they sustained after their Taunton home on Plain Street exploded on Wednesday.

He said both will need surgery but that will not likely happen Thursday.

Germilus described what happened inside the home on Wednesday.

He said Lucitha was making pancakes for breakfast for Janelle.

“When we make pancakes for her, we include her. She likes breaking the eggs, stirring the batter and everything. So they’re on the phone doing that and she started to stir, I heard a click click click click then boom,” said Germilus.

He was at work at the time of the explosion but on the phone with them.

“I heard my daughter scream I heard the screaming and crying,” he said. “When it exploded in her face she ran out but then she learned she had to get her baby. She said there was debris everywhere, but she didn’t care. She ran up those stairs and got my daughter yo.”

Germilus called Lucitha a superwoman for saving his daughter’s life.

He told Boston 25 that Janelle is in good spirits, “waving, talking to people.”

A Bluey stuffed animal is making her smile in the hospital right now and hospital staff put on Paw Patrol for her.

“They’re taking good care of my daughter and the doctors are taking care of my girl right now. They’re doing everything they can,” said Germilus.

He is also grateful for the support from the community as people reach out and check in on his family.

“I’m just thankful for everyone praying for us. You know helping us out. It means a lot.” He continued, “I’m glad they’re alive man.”

