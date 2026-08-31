Family mourns teen killed while trying to help girlfriend at Forest Hills MBTA station

BOSTON — A family is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old man who died after trying to help his girlfriend who fell onto MBTA tracks at Forest Hills Station in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood over the weekend.

Transit Police say the incident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday and appears to have been a tragic accident. Authorities identified the victim as a 19-year-old man, later named by family members as Frankey Wright Jr.

Wright and his 19-year-old girlfriend were traveling together and had entered Forest Hills Station when the young woman became unsteady on her feet near the platform’s yellow warning strip, according to Transit Police. Police say she lost her balance, and as Wright tried to help her regain her footing, she fell backward into the track area. Wright then also fell onto the tracks, landing on the electrified third rail.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Transit Police say they do not suspect foul play.

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Wright’s father told Boston 25 News that his son lost his life while trying to save his girlfriend. The couple was reportedly on their way to a Caribbean festival, and it was Wright’s first time riding the MBTA.

Father says teen was trying to save his girlfriend when he fell at Forest Hills Station

In a statement, Wright’s father described his son as “a great kid,” said he was intellectual, and noted that he worked with children who have autism.

The tragedy has sparked conversations about safety at MBTA stations. Riders at Forest Hills Station said they want additional safeguards to help prevent people from accidentally falling onto the tracks.

“I’m from New York, so we have fences in New York so you can’t get on the tracks,” one rider told Boston 25 News.

Another rider said, “Put safety measures in place to kind of make sure that people can’t just fall off. It could’ve been a kid; it could’ve been anybody.”

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan previously called the incident a “horrific tragedy” and expressed condolences to Wright’s family and friends on behalf of the MBTA and Transit Police.

Wright’s father said he is devastated by the loss, describing his son as kind, respectful, and always willing to help others.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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