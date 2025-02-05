Family of 11-year-old boy killed in NH boating accident sues Scouting America

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The family of an 11-year-old boy who tragically died in a boating accident in New Hampshire is suing Scouting America.

Keoni Hubbard died on July 7, 2023, during a troop boating activity on Manning Lake in Gilmanton, New Hampshire. He was attending Camp Bell, a Boy Scout camp owned and operated by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) and the Daniel Webster Council, with his local Troop #119.

Keoni’s parents, John and Jena Hubbard, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit, accusing Scouting America of failing in its duty to ensure the safety of the children in its care.

The Hubbards claim that Scouting America did not provide a qualified 21-year-old boating supervisor, lifeguards, or at least two rescue personnel when lifeguard personnel were unavailable.

The lawsuit states that critical safety protocols, such as the “buddy system,” a stationed lookout, and other measures, were not implemented.

According to investigators, Keoni was struck by a boat driven by an 18-year-old who had only received his boating license 10 days prior to the incident.

“I want people to know that the Scouts are not living up to their own laws, especially their first law that says: ‘A Scout is: TRUSTWORTHY. Tell the truth and keep promises. People can depend on you.’ Keoni took the Scout Oath and the Scout Laws very seriously, and the organization utterly failed him, especially in this instance,” said Jena Hubbard, Keoni’s mother. “I have a message for the Scouts: Keoni mattered. And so does the safety of the millions of other kids heading to Scout camps this year.”

The lawsuit also claims that the supervising adults failed to follow BSA’s Safety Afloat guidelines, which require proper planning, clear communication arrangements, emergency contingencies, and ensuring that all boat operators have the necessary skill proficiency.

“Everything we’ve uncovered about this Boy Scout camp’s approach to boating safety reveals a blatant disregard for common sense and the Boy Scouts’ own rules and safety principles. This was a tragedy waiting to happen. Keoni’s family, friends, and community are now left with an irreplaceable loss,” said J. Tucker Merrigan, managing partner at Sweeney Merrigan.

“We continue to grieve the loss of Keoni Hubbard following his tragic death in a boating accident that occurred on Manning Lake in Gilmanton, NH, on July 7, 2023,” Scouting America said in a statement. “We wish to, again, express our deepest condolences to Keoni’s family and friends. We understand that a lawsuit has been filed involving Keoni, and we have not yet had an opportunity for a thorough review,” they added.

In honor of Keoni, his troop created a special Scout patch. Although the patch cannot be worn on official Scout uniforms, as it is not recognized by the BSA, Keoni’s friends chose to wear it as a way to keep him close and to include him in their weekly meetings and milestones.

