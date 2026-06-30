‘Falling in love with people’: Soccer fans reflect on World Cup festivities, impacts in Boston

BOSTON — More than 20 miles away from Boston Stadium’s first knockout round match between Paraguay and Germany, hundreds watched closely at the Lawn on D fan zone.

Alongside lawn games, seating, food and drink stands, hundreds of fans from different countries filed in and out to enjoy the second day of the World Cup knockout rounds.

“This is a once in a lifetime experience,” said Maria Behnke, a German fan from the north shore. “The energy in this city has been like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.”

She continued, “People are falling in love with people and different people’s cultures and traditions and sharing these amazing things.”

A Brazilian fan added, “It brings everybody together and everybody’s watching at the same time, so you can really feel it.”

After an already eventful three weeks in Boston where countries and cultures have collided in celebration, Mayor Michelle Wu welcomed fans to the Lawn on D Monday.

“The world has gotten to see Boston, and notice us as the city that is beautiful, welcoming, and family friendly,” she told Boston 25. “We’re really proud that we get to live this, and this is who we are all the time. We hope everyone comes back and continues to invest and enjoy this.”

The Seaport fan zone will remain open for all games until the World Cup concludes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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