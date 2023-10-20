Fall things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

Mass. — Looking for some fall activities to do this weekend. Boston 25 has a few ideas for you.

Monster Mash

Take your ghosts and goblins to where else...The Monster Mash! The Monster Mash block party is happening in Somerville this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Somerville Ave. You can even meet at the intersection with Warren Ave to march in the 2 p.m. parade. There will be live music and fun activities. This event is free, and don’t forget to wear a costume!

Boston Irish Beer Fest

We’re still in Oktoberfest territory, but if you’re looking to celebrate a taste of Ireland and you’re over the age of 21, consider the Boston Irish Beer Fest in Canton. This event happens at the Irish Cultural Center of Greater Boston on Saturday, with tastings from noon to 6 p.m. and plenty of kids activities until 3 p.m. There will also be Irish food and music to enjoy.

Head of the Charles Regatta

It wouldn’t be October in Boston without the Head of the Charles Regatta. This tradition happens through Sunday this weekend. There are competitions on all three days and a variety of spots where you can go to see all the action. It is recommended that you take public transit to this event

