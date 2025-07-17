Fall River officer pays phone bill for mother who couldn’t call her son in medical facility

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Fall River detective took it upon himself to pay the phone bill of a woman who couldn’t afford hers during a critical time on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police say Detective Clautino Monteiro was working a forced overtime shift when he responded to a call to notify a mother that her soon, who was currently in a medical facility, was attempting to reach her.

When Detective Monteiro made contact with the mother, he discovered she couldn’t afford to pay her phone bill and therefore, could not contact her son.

According to police, Detective Monteiro paid the woman’s phone bill so the mother and son could reconnect.

"Thank you, Detective Monteiro, for reminding us all what service with compassion truly looks like," Fall River Police wrote in a social media post.

