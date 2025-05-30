Man gets prison time after conviction for trying to rape woman out walking on Mass. wildlife trail

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Fall River man will serve time in state prison after his conviction for trying to rape woman who was out walking on Quequechan Rail Trail in 2022, the district attorney said Friday.

Paulo Silva, 28, was sentenced Friday morning to serve 4.5 to 5.5 years in state prison, to be followed by probation for 2 years, Bristol Count District Attorney Thomas Quinn said in a statement.

Prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence of 7 to 12 years followed by probation.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Silva of assault with intent to rape, attempted kidnapping and accosting/annoying, Quinn said.

The case stems from an incident on July 18, 2022.

At approximately 7 a.m., Fall River Police received a report of an attempted rape on the Quequechan Rail Trail.

The victim, a 52-year-old woman, told police that as she was walking on the trail, she saw Silva trying to interact with a pregnant woman on the trail.

As the victim walked past Silva, he began to follow her.

Silva then approached the victim, grabbed her arm, and began to forcefully push her away from the trail towards a grassy embankment of the Quequechan River “verbally indicating he was going to sexually assault her,” Quinn said.

The victim screamed for help at which time two people came to help her.

Silva ran away from the scene. Fall River detectives, through surveillance video, were able to view Silva get into a vehicle near the entrance of the trail moments after the assault, Quinn said.

Police then found Silva, who admitted that he first tried to get a phone number from a woman who was walking on the trail.

He told police that when he saw the victim, she caught his attention, and he admitted to grabbing her and pulling her towards the grassy embankment, Quinn said.

He told police that he was trying to sexually assault the victim but when the victim screamed for help, he released her and ran to his vehicle, Quinn said.

“I am very pleased that the jury held the defendant accountable for this very disturbing act of violence against the victim,” Quinn said Friday.

“It is extremely concerning that a woman can’t even enjoy a morning walk without being attacked,” Quinn said. “The defendant also approached and harassed a pregnant woman before trying to rape the victim. The defendant poses a clear danger to the public and does not belong on the street.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group