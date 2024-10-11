Fall River man charged in connection to deadly tractor-trailer crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Fall River man has been charged in connection with a deadly tractor-trailer crash in Taunton earlier this month.

Andrew Sousa has been charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence in connection with the crash that killed his passenger Mallory Humphreys on September 15.

The 24-year-old woman was in the passenger seat of Sousa’s gray 2015 Infiniti on Route 44 near Winthrop Street around 1:24 a.m. when the car rear-ended a tractor-trailer also traveling eastbound.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 39-year-old Brockton man, was unharmed.

Sousa was arraigned in Taunton District Court Friday and was ordered to abstain from alcohol with random screens, not to operate a motor vehicle and to report weekly to the probation department.

He will next appear in court on November 15.

