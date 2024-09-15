24-year-old woman killed in tractor-trailer crash on Route 44 in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A 24-year-old woman was killed in an early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer in Taunton Sunday.

Mallory Humphreys was riding as the passenger a gray 2015 Infiniti on Route 44 near Winthrop Street around 1:24 a.m. when the car rear-ended a tractor-trailer also traveling eastbound. Humphreys was declared deceased at the scene, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

The 27-year-old Fall River man driving the Infiniti was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 39-year-old Brockton man, was unharmed.

The crash is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives with the Bristol County DA’s office, Taunton Police and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group