Fall River man becomes first winner of $1 million prize in Massachusetts State Lottery ticket

Myles Blanchard has some extra spending money!

Blanchard, a resident of Fall River, is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$4,000,000 Cash King Doubler” instant ticket game.

The instant ticket game went on sale on April 15.

Blanchard chose the cash option, a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Blanchard told spokespeople at the Mass. State Lottery that he wants to buy a house with his winnings.

The story that Blanchard purchased his winning ticket at the Players Cafe in Hyde Park will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

