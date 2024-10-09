Fall River appoints first female police chief

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River has appointed their first-ever female police chief.

Captain Kelly Furtado will be sworn in next week as the department’s interim chief.

She will replace Paul Gauvin, who recently agreed to step down two weeks after two officers unions voted no confidence in him.

Furtado is a lifelong resident and daughter of a former Fall River Police officer.

“This is a new chapter of Fall River and I am excited to write it alongside a community I love, the department I love and the officers that I am so very proud to lead,” Furtado said on Tuesday.

She started as a dispatch officer in 1988 before becoming a uniform officer in 1991.

Furtado is hoping to bring stability to a department that has had three chiefs in the past four years.

“This place is still running like 1968 when my father was hired. It’s still the same way, so we need to reinvigorate, modernize, and reorganize to maximize our manpower issue,” Furtado said, highlighting her goal to reorganize the department once she steps in as interim chief.

For the past two years, Furtado has served as the commander of Special Operations after being promoted to captain in July 2022.

Furtado is set to be sworn in as interim chief on Tuesday, October. 15. A full-time chief is set to be named next May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group