QUINCY, Mass. — A fall Nor’easter battering New England brought down multiple utility poles and wires in Quincy.

A Boston 25 viewer sent photos from the scene on Milton Street.

Photos show the pole resting on a house, while another shows a pole and a tree on a car.

0 of 3 Fall Nor’easter knocks down poles, wires in Quincy Courtesy: Debi McNeil Fall Nor’easter knocks down poles, wires in Quincy Courtesy: Debi McNeil Fall Nor’easter knocks down poles, wires in Quincy Courtesy: Debi McNeil

Boston 25 meteorologists have issued a weather alert as the long-duration storm takes aim at southern New England, with the most significant impacts expected along the coast.

Heavy rain, damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, coastal flooding, beach erosion, and rough surf are expected to last until Monday.

National Grid reports a total of 7,312 people without power as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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