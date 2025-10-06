Fall hazards: Autumn dangers inside your home

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Our homes are our safe haven. But as the season changes, so do the risks. Cooler temps, colorful leaves, and the smell of pumpkin spice, fall is in the air! But behind the comforts of the season lurk some hazards inside our own homes.

Post-summer rain brings humidity and that can strain your HVAC system. It reduces efficiency, spikes your energy use, and drives up bills. So be sure to change filters every 30 to 90 days and schedule a fall inspection

When temperatures drop, we seal up and turn on the heat. All this traps moisture indoors, where mold can grow.

The EPA warns: bleach doesn’t kill mold. It can make spores spread. The best way to clean it, undiluted vinegar or good old-fashioned soap and water. And if it covers more than 10 square feet, call a professional. And beware, it’s not just “black mold” that’s bad. The CDC warns other common types, like Cladosporium, Penicillium, and Aspergillus, can also cause breathing problems, allergies, and even asthma attacks.

The National Fire Prevention Association says space heaters are the leading cause of fires in U.S. homes, causing about 44 thousand home fires a year. Before you turn on your heater, they warn to never use extension cords and clear three feet around the heater. By tackling these hidden hazards now, you can stay safe and enjoy all the best parts of fall.

And here’s one more you may not think about, your leaf blower. According to a study test by Edmunds, just 30 minutes of using a gas-powered leaf blower produces as much pollution as driving a pickup truck from Texas to Alaska.

Contributors to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

