FAA investigating close call between Delta, Cape Air Flight at Logan Airport

BOSTON — The FAA is investigating an apparent ‘close call’ at Boston Logan Airport between a Delta and Cape Air flight.

Delta Flight 263, carrying 248 passengers and 11 crew members was originally headed from Paris to New York but was forced to divert to Boston because of weather conditions, Delta officials say.

Around 4:15 p.m., while preparing to land, flight 263 was instructed by air traffic control to perform a go-around to avoid a potential collision with Cape Air Flight 548, which was taking off from an intersecting runway.

“Go low, go on low, okay 48,” the Delta pilot said.

“The crew followed established procedures and landed safely without incident,” a Delta spokesperson said.

“What the heck?” A Cape Air pilot said.

“That was close,” the Delta pilot responded.

“Yeah man, not cool,” the Cape Air pilot says.

There are no injuries to report.

No further information was immediately available, and the FAA is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

