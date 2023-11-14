FAA investigating after 3 major airlines report being illuminated by green laser near Boston

BOSTON — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after three major airlines reported being illuminated by a green laser near Boston in recent days.

The flight crew of Alaska Airlines Flight 836 said the airplane was illuminated by a green laser just after 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, while flight crews of Alaska Airlines Flight 536, JetBlue Flight 988, and Delta Air Lines Flight 803 reported being illuminated around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, according to the FAA.

There were no additional details on the individual incidents.

Two JetBlue flights were illuminated by laser flashes near Boston back in late September. Those incidents also happened around 5:40 a.m

No injuries were reported in any of the Boston area incidents.

In 2022 alone, there were 9,500 laser strikes. There have also been nearly 300 pilots who have reported injury from a laser strike since 2010.

People who shine lasers at an aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

