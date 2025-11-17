FAA clears airlines to resume full schedules, TSA staff at Logan receive 10K in bonuses

BOSTON — Airlines have been cleared to resume their full flight schedules at 40 major airports, including Logan Airport, after more than a week of cuts due to a government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) determined that airlines could return to full schedules starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, following a reduction in flights.

Citing safety concerns as staffing shortages grew at air traffic control facilities during the shutdown, the FAA issued an unprecedented order to limit traffic in the skies. It had been in place since Nov. 7, affecting thousands of flights across the country.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem handed out $10,000 checks to TSA workers who didn’t miss a shift during the shutdown, thanking them in person for working more than a month without a paycheck to keep travelers safe at Logan Airport.

Americans can be proud of TSA workers across the country who continued to serve with excellence throughout the shutdown—like these patriots at Logan Airport in Massachusetts—who went to great lengths to protect our country, care for their fellow Americans, and keep our nation… pic.twitter.com/fwPqlUoWKQ — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) November 16, 2025

“On behalf of the union I want to congratulate all of them for receiving that and send a thank you to the secretary and DHS for giving us that recognition, I think that’s a great thing,” said Mike Gayzagian, AFGE Local 2617 president, the TSA union representative for New England.

Gayzagian says working without pay wasn’t easy for TSA agents, so while it’s nice for some of them to get these bonuses, he hopes even the agents who maybe missed a day or so get recognized too.

“It shouldn’t be necessary to hand out bonuses like this because these situations should really never happen, so hopefully we don’t see this happen again,” said Gayzagian.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group