5 people injured, 2 seriously, after motor vehicle crash in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Five people were injured after a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Quincy first responders were dispatched to the intersection of East Squantum Street and Ocean Street around 4:15 PM to reports of an accident.

Once on scene, crews found two vehicles involved in a collision, one of which was a motorcycle. The 27-year-old operator and 25-year-old passenger of the motorcycle were taken to a Boston hospital for treatment for possible life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the motor vehicle, a 43-year-old Quincy woman and two children, were also taken to a Boston hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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