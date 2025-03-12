Extra police presence at Brockton school after attempted kidnapping

BROCKTON, Mass. — Extra police will be present at the Edgar B. Davis K-8 School in Brockton on Wednesday after an elementary student said someone tried to grab her while she was walking after school.

Brockton Police are investigating the incident as an attempted kidnapping. According to police, the girl was walking through the woods near Davis Commons Tuesday afternoon when an individual tried to grab her book bag.

The child managed to escape.

School police immediately searched the area for a potential suspect and are now advising students to avoid the woods. Additional patrols will be in place around the school for increased safety.

The school system said the increased police presence is out of an abundance of caution. They are also urging families to talk to their children about safety and encourage them to stick to main walking routes instead of cutting through the woods.

The school system said they’re grateful the student got to safety and did the right thing immediately reporting this to a trusted adult.

Police have not released any kind of suspect description of who they are looking for in this attempted kidnapping.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

