Attempted kidnapping of elementary school student reported in Brockton, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a report of an attempted kidnapping of a juvenile on Tuesday afternoon.

Brockton Police say an elementary school student reported the incident while she was walking through the woods by Davis Commons after school.

A person allegedly tried grabbing the student’s book bag, but the girl was able to get away.

School police canvassed the area following the report, attempting to identify a suspect, but were unsuccessful.

There will be an increased police presence in the area on Wednesday and students are being advised to avoid the woods.

Boston 25 News reached out to Brockton Public Schools for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

