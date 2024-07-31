Expanded Boar’s Head recall impacts Mass. Stop & Shop and Big Y stores

Boars Head is expanding its recall of deli meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.

About seven million more pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products have been added to the recall.

It’s also impacting local supermarkets like Stop and Shop and Big Y stores.

The CDC is reporting that at least 2 people in the state have reported listeria infection.

This is impacting 13 states with 33 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.

The recall includes 71 products made between May 10th and July 29th.

They’d either be under the Boars Head or Old Country brand names.

Boars Head Ready-to-Eat Liverwurst products are of particular concern as a liverwurst sample tested positive for listeria.

But the recall also includes certain boars head hams, beef salami, and bologna.

Recalled Food:

Boar’s Head Ready-to-Eat Liverwurst Products

Produced between June 11, 2024 and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf-life

“Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia”

5 pound loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis

Sell by dates range from July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024

Other Boar’s Head Deli Meat Products

Recalled products have “EST. 12612″ inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels. Many types and sizes were recalled with sell-by dates of August 10 or August 15.

Virginia Ham Old Fashiond Ham

Italian Cappy Style Ham

Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham

Bologna

Beef Salami

Steakhouse Roasted Bacon Heat & Eat

Garlic Bologna

Beef Bologna

The Mayo Clinic said the foodborne bacterial illness can be very serious for pregnant women, people older than 65, and people with weakend immune systems.

Listeria infection symptoms include:

• Fever

• Chills

• Muscle aches

• Nausea

• Diarrhea

The USDA FSIS said people who have the recalled products at home should throw them out or return to the stores for a refund.

Health officials said refrigerators should be clean to prevent contamination to other foods.

