Exeter, NH man dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash

DOVER, NH — An Exeter, New Hampshire man is dead and one other is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Monday afternoon, police say.

Jason Emerzian, 64, was riding his 2013 Harley Davidson along Route 16 southbound in Dover when he lost control of his bike and crashed, New Hampshire State Police say.

His passenger was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Emerzian was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found that Emerzian struck the center median guardrail and caused both riders on the bike to be thrown off, police say. The exact reason why he lost control is still being investigated.

Both southbound lanes of Route 16 were closed for around an hour.

Emerzian was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Wood at Gary.J.Woodjr@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

