Ex-staffer for Mass. Gov. Healey held without bail after cocaine trafficking arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A former staffer for Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has been ordered held without bail after federal authorities say they intercepted a shipment of nearly 20 pounds of cocaine at the office building where he worked earlier this month.

Lamar Cook, 45, of Springfield, who had served as the deputy director of Healey’s western Massachusetts office, was deemed a danger to the community during an appearance in Springfield District Court on Friday morning, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

"Following the hearing, the judge determined that Cook is a danger to the community and no conditions of his release can be imposed to ensure the safety of the community," Gulluni’s office announced in a statement.

Cook was arrested on Tuesday on charges of trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition during a traffic stop in Springfield. Healey’s office then announced on Wednesday that he had been terminated.

"The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust. Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately‚" a spokesperson for Healey said.

The arrest of Cook came after prosecutors said investigators searched his former office at the Springfield State Office Building on Monday after the interception of about 17 pounds of cocaine during a controlled delivery operation at the building on Sunday.

Gulluni’s office also said Cook’s arrest stems from two prior drug seizures conducted by law enforcement on Oct. 10 at Hotel UMass in Amherst, where about 28 pounds of cocaine were found during a search of suspicious packages.

“Evidence collected during that operation was consistent with the narcotics recovered during the most recent controlled delivery in Springfield,” Gulluni’s office said. ”The investigation into the UMass seizure remains ongoing and may result in additional charges."

During a Thursday news conference on the impending lapse in SNAP benefits, Healey said Cook underwent a background check before joining her staff.

“That individual underwent a complete background check. He’s been terminated, he was immediately terminated,” Healey said. “That’s all I can right now. As you know, it’s subject to a criminal investigation.”

Cook has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

He is due back in court on Monday, Dec. 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

