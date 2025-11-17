Ex City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson released from prison

BOSTON — Disgraced former Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes-Anderson who pleaded guilty to federal charges has been released from prison after serving less than a month of her sentence.

Fernandes-Anderson was released from a Connecticut facility last week, following her guilty plea to federal corruption charges in May.

The former Boston City Councilor pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft concerning federal funds after pocketing $7,000 in cash from a staff member’s city-funded bonus in a Boston City Hall bathroom in June 2023.

An indictment said Fernandes Anderson doled out a $13,000 bonus to a relative she hired on the condition that the $7,000 be kicked back to her to help her pay a fine following an ethics investigation.

Fernandes Anderson served as city councilor for Boston’s District 7, which includes Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway and part of Boston’s South End from January 2022 to July 2025.

Earlier this month, Miniard Culpepper was elected to fill her seat on the Boston City Council.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

