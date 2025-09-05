Ex-Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson sentenced to 1 month in prison for kickback scheme

BOSTON — Ex-Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was sentenced to one month in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to federal public corruption charges in May.

In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani ordered the 46-year-old Fernandes Anderson to pay $13,000 in restitution.

In a press conference outside of John J. Moakley United States Courthouse on Friday, Fernandes Anderson was hyper critical of the media.

“I actually don’t like talking to you guys,” she said. “I don’t like being in the media, it’s just too much. So can you please, I’m asking you for the love of God, let the story go. It happened, I took responsibility.”

The former Boston City Councilor pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of theft concerning federal funds after pocketing $7,000 in cash from a staff member’s city-funded bonus in a Boston City Hall bathroom in June 2023.

An indictment said Fernandes Anderson doled out a $13,000 bonus to a relative she hired on the condition that the $7,000 be kicked back to her to help her pay a fine following an ethics investigation.

“Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson let the power she wielded go to her head and routinely put herself over her constituents who trusted her to act on their behalf and for their benefit,” said Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.

“Tania Fernandes Anderson was elected to serve her constituents but instead, she deliberately used her elected position as a Boston City Councilor to serve herself,” said United States Attorney Leah B. Foley.

Fernandes Anderson served as city councilor for Boston’s District 7, which includes Roxbury, Dorchester, Fenway and part of Boston’s South End from January 2022 to July 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

