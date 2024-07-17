‘Everyone tickled pink’: Another flamingo spotted in water at Cape Cod beach

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Another flamingo was spotted Tuesday at a beach on Cape Cod, marking the second sighting in as many months.

The pink-feathered wading bird with stilt-like legs was seen soaking up the sun in the water at the Bass Hole Boardwalk at Gray’s Beach in Yarmouth, according to town officials.

In a Facebook post, the town wrote, “Another flamingo sighting on The Cape today has everyone tickled pink...Welcome to Yarmouth, buddy!”

This sighting comes after a flamingo turned heads at Chapin Beach in Dennis in early June.

“Could it be the same flamingo who made an appearance in June at Chapin Beach? No way to tell,” the town added.

Flamingos are native to the Caribbean, Mexico, and the northernmost tip of South America.

The sightings mark the first time the bird species has been documented in Massachusetts.

