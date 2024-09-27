Everyone safe after early morning fire at home in Clinton

CLINTON, Mass. — Everyone is safe after an early morning blaze at a home in Clinton.

Firefighters responded to a home on Franklin Street for reports of a fire.

The Deputy Fire chief says the crew was understaffed and firefighters from five neighboring communities were called in to help extinguish the flames.

All people inside the house made it out safely, but several cats were missing this morning.

“There is a pretty good chance if the guys didn’t perform the way they did perform, the building would have been a total loss but the guys worked very hard for the amount of hands that they had,” Chief Jeff Sivert said.

Sivert says it appears the fire started on the second floor in the back.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

