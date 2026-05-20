‘Every stone has a story’: 5,000 flags placed at Worcester veterans’ graves ahead of Memorial Day

WORCESTER, Mass. — Five thousand flags are now placed by US service members’ graves at Saint John’s Cemetery in Worcester ahead of Memorial Day.

Worcester County Sheriff Lewis Evangelidis said 196 volunteers were at the cemetery Wednesday morning to place each flag at the headstones.

His office, along with the Worcester County Reserve Deputy Sheriff’s Association, East Side Post 201 American Legion, Main South Post 341, and Civil Air Patrol, organizes the event each year to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Sheriff Evangelidis said it’s his favorite day of the year.

“Every gravestone you go to is a story. Every stone has a story, a day, a birth date , a death, and many of them died during combat. And you just realize the families and the impact and the sacrifices that were made across this country that we forget about sometimes,” Evangelidis said.

Evangelidis commented that their efforts to place flags started during COVID when Boston canceled their flag garden.

Their event has grown each year to remember, reflect, and honor those who died for the United States.

Veteran Steven Erikson volunteers each year.

He said, “It’s pretty touching. A lot of people come out, and a lot of the same people year after year. A lot of the same faces. It’s an enjoyable day.” Erikson reflected on laying the flags and said, “I’m just very grateful and respectful, and it deserves that. ”

Memorial Day is on Monday.

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